Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez spent a decade as teammates on the New York Yankees. Rodriguez and Jeter are now teaming up once again, but they won’t be wearing their Yankees uniforms.

Jeter will be joining Rodriguez on the Fox MLB team beginning in the 2023 season. He was announced as Fox MLB’s newest member ahead of the Super Bowl. When announced, Jeter received a welcome reception from everyone in attendance, including Rodriguez.

Derek Jeter introduced to the Fox MLB team. ⚾️📺🎙️ pic.twitter.com/Xz7uAQybtS — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 12, 2023

Rodriguez has been a part of Fox since 2017, when he joined as a full-time MLB analyst. Jeter will be entering his first official role as a broadcaster. After his retirement, Jeter focused on numerous business ventures and eventually bought a small ownership of the Marlins; although he has now sold those shares.

The pair played for the Yankees from 2004-2014 together. They were both members of New York’s 2009 World Series winning team. Both players had fantastic careers on the diamond.

Derek Jeter spent his entire 20-year career with the Yankees and earned the illustrious title of captain. He was a 14-time All Star and won five World Series with New York. Alex Rodriguez spent 12 years playing with the Yankees. ARod won two MVPs and was a six-time All Star during his time in New York.

Jeter and Rodriguez’s former beef has been well documented. Rodriguez has said one of his biggest regrets in life was his friendship with Jeter deteriorating.

However, it looks like the two former Yankees’ teammates have now squashed that beef fully. The pair will now be back together, talking MLB for Fox Sports.