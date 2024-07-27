The New York Yankees have been slumping since putting together a brilliant start that allowed them to build an eye-catching 50-22 record. Since that point they have dropped 23 of their next 33 games, and they have taken the step of trading for All-Star Jazz Chisholm from the Miami Marlins. The Yankees sent three minor league prospects to the Marlins in exchange.

Former Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Jonathan Papelbon, an analyst on the team's broadcasts, fired a broadside shot at Chisholm and Yankee outfielder Alex Verdugo shortly after the trade between the two teams was announced. “(He's a) .240 lifetime hitter with 30 percent K rate. I bet him and Verdugo will be best friends.”

Papelbon has been a critic of Verdugo in the past. When the Red Sox traded Verdugo to the Yankees in December, the outfielder delivered a veiled shot at Red Sox manager Alex Cora. Papelbon didn't like that and said he would have hit Verdugo with a pitch if he was still on the mound.

“Verdugo I mean Vertigo is a B***h. Cora has his players and teammates backs more than anyone in the game. You aired yourself out by being late, lazy and unproductive. If I played for Cora I’m drilling this b***h, just saying.”

Verdugo has been slumping for Yankees

Verdugo got off to a hot start with the Yankees, playing excellent defense in the outfield and getting clutch hits for his new team. But as the Yankees have slumped in recent weeks, so has Verdugo.

Verdugo is slashing .231/.287./367 with 10 home runs and 48 RBI for the Yankees. He has struck out 66 times with 32 walks while scoring 42 runs.

While Chisholm has played centerfield and 2nd base for the Marlins, he could play another position when he joins the Yankees. There is a chance that New York manager Aaron Boone could replace Verdugo with Chisholm in an effort to jump start the Yankees offense.

Chisholm is hitting .249 and has belted 13 home runs with 50 runs batted in. He has a .323 on-base percentage and a .407 slugging percentage. Chisholm has stolen 22 bases and been caught 8 times. He has struck out 107 times and has 39 walks.

The Yankees have been quite inconsistent when it comes to scoring runs during their slump. Even though they have a strong Most Valuable Player candidate in Aaron Judge serving as an anchor in their lineup and another stalwart in Juan Soto, the Yankees have had a tough time sustaining rallies.

The addition to Chisholm along with the return of Giancarlo Stanton from a hamstring injury may give the Yankees a lift. Stanton is expected to rejoin the Yankees Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies.