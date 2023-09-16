In the sixth inning of what ended up being a 7-5 win for the New York Yankees, one of their recently promoted players, reliever Anthony Misiewicz, found himself in a scary situation. With two runners on and two outs, Misiewicz had Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Ji Hwan Bae on the ropes with a 1-2 count. Misiewicz then threw a 75-mph curveball on the outside of the plate, which Bae drilled straight towards the Yankees reliever, causing a frightening scene at PNC Park.

The Yankees medical staff quickly came to Misiewicz aid as the 28-year old reliever quickly crumpled to the ground in agony. But even in the aftermath of what could have been a very dangerous play, Misiewicz was still able to find humor amidst the pain to, at the very least, help curb the concerns Aaron Judge and company had for their teammate.

“He kind of dropped, ‘I thought I threw a pretty good curveball there. Hearing him joke at least helped us reassure he was going to be alright,” Judge said after the game, per Greg Joyce of the New York Post.

That, indeed, is reassuring, as the Yankees' players that were in the diamond with him were in disbelief after witnessing Anthony Misiewicz fall the way he did in the aftermath of the line drive that hit him squarely on the head. They knelt around him, while Aaron Judge was nearby to make sure whether or not Misiewicz was going to be alright.

Thankfully, the Yankees reliever was able to leave the field in high spirits, even giving the crowd a thumbs up as he exited on a cart. He was later on taken to Allegheny General Hospital where doctors will be determining the exact severity of the impact Misiewicz took off the 100.6 mph line drive.

Misiewicz was only recently promoted by the Yankees to the big league roster on September 10 after spending a considerable amount of time with the team's Triple-A affiliate. Since then, he has pitched 2.2 innings, putting up a 10.13 ERA during that limited span.

Hopefully Anthony Misiewicz recovers to the point where he's medically cleared to return to the mound as the Yankees try to end their season on a high note.