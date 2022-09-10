Anthony Rizzo gets positive update amid migraine issues

The New York Yankees are continuing to barely hold onto their lead atop the American League East. The Tampa Bay Rays are sitting just 3.5 games behind them, and the Yankees continue to lose at a staggering rate. The return of Anthony Rizzo could help them stay alive for the final few weeks of the season.

Rizzo ended up on the injured list earlier this week with migraines, which was concerning considering he was also dealing with a back issue as well. This seemed like it could be the blow New York couldn’t recover from, as Rizzo has been a huge piece of their lineup all season long, and there wasn’t much clarity regarding his migraine issues.

Aaron Boone’s latest update on Rizzo’s status appears to be good news for the Yankees and their fans, though. Boone said that Rizzo’s migraines have largely cleared up, and Rizzo could end up being activated off the injured list as soon as next week.

Anthony Rizzo is returning to Yankee Stadium today. He had a blood patch yesterday which has cleared up the migraines. Aaron Boone said that Rizzo may be able to play by the end of the #Yankees' upcoming road trip. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) September 10, 2022

It goes without saying that this is great news for the Yankees. Rizzo has been a big part of their lineup all season long, and they have missed his production recently. The main question is whether or not Rizzo’s return will be too little too late.

The Yankees have been playing with fire all throughout the second half of the season, and if they continue losing to the Rays in their current series with them, they could be in some very big trouble. The Yankees could use all the help they can get, and they are going to be hoping to see Rizzo back on the field as soon as possible.