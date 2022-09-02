Anthony Volpe one step closer to Yankees after latest move

The New York Yankees made a huge move on Thursday, finally calling up no. 3 prospect Oswald Peraza to the big leagues. Peraza’s move. while exciting the entire fanbase, also had implications for the top prospect in the Yankees’ system, Anthony Volpe.

Volpe is one step closer to the Bronx after the Peraza move, as New York officially promoted MLB.com’s no. 5 overall prospect from the Somerset Patriots to the club’s Triple-A affiliate, the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

The #Yankees have promoted Anthony Volpe to @swbrailriders. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) September 2, 2022

There it is! Anthony Volpe is on his way to Triple-A baseball. Volpe will presumably be manning shortstop for the RailRiders, who watched as Oswald Peraza, also a shortstop, got the call from the Yankees.

Volpe, a former first-round pick in the 2019 draft, has enjoyed a standout season at the Double-A level in Somerset. In 110 games, the Watchung, New Jersey native is batting .251 with 18 homers, 60 RBI, 71 runs scored and 44 stolen bases.

Volpe’s name popped up in trade discussions around the deadline, most notably in the Yankees’ talks with the Cincinnati Reds regarding ace Luis Castillo. New York promptly shot down the notion of including Volpe in any trades.

That’s how highly the Yankees think of Anthony Volpe, who MLB.com projects to be a .280 bat with 25-30 homer potential. Heck, New York was seemingly so sure of Volpe’s skills that they were willing to pass on the top shortstop free agents in the class last winter, specifically Corey Seager and Carlos Correa.

Now, Anthony Volpe seems to be rewarding their faith, as he is rising up the Yankees’ system quickly.