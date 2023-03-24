Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The New York Yankees’ shortstop woes seem to be over with the arrival of Anthony Volpe, one of baseball’s best prospects. After watching Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s immense struggles last season, fans are excited to see the 21-year-old potentially stake his claim as the shortstop for New York’s future.

Volpe is one of many options the Yankees have at shortstop, including Kiner-Falefa and Oswald Peraza. Right now, it seems like he is in the lead to be the Opening Day starter at shortstop, according to Brendan Kuty of The Athletic.

Kuty writes that “Volpe has had some high-level voices inside the organization supporting his candidacy, multiple people with knowledge of the team’s personnel decisions told The Athletic…Many emphasized the club has been determined to put the best possible team on the field for Opening Day — and that Volpe’s strong debut, coupled with Peraza’s struggles, could put the New Jersey native in the lead.”

Although the Yankees like what they see from Volpe, Kuty writes that they could also send him to the minor leagues for a little bit as they ponder all their options. His speed and ability to hit the ball hard make him stand out but he may also need a bit more tuning before making the jump to the big leagues.

The Yankees are looking to usurp the Houston Astros as the best team in the American League. They will have to make sure that Anthony Volpe is on a good development track and build the right roster as they enter an important 2023 season.