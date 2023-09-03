The New York Yankees are on the road trying to complete the sweep against the Houston Astros. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Yankees-Astros prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Yankees have won the first two games of this series, and they have outscored Houston 11-6. In the two games, the Yankees have 16 hits, including five home runs. Aaron Judge has homered twice in the two games, and Jasson Dominguez homered in his fist Major League at-bat. The Pitching staff has a 3.00 ERA, a 0.89 WHIP, but just a 6.0 K/9. New York has played a little better after their long losing streak, but their chances at the playoffs is still a long shot.

The Astros are batting just .203 in this series. They only 13 hits on the two games. Five of those hits have gone for extra bases, including three home runs. Houston is doing a good job not striking out, but they are not making the best contact in this series. On the mound, the Astros have a 4.50 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, and 8.0 K/9 in the two games played. Justin Verlander has given up six of the Astros' nine earned runs.

Michael King will start for the Yankees. Cristian Javier will take the mound for the Astros.

Here are the Yankees-Astros MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Astros Odds

New York Yankees: +1.5 (-164)

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+136)

Over: 8.5 (-120)

Under: 8.5 (-102)

How To Watch Yankees vs. Astros

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN app

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

Michael King has only made three starts on the season, and they have all come in the last month. He does not go very deep into games, so he is used more as an opener. However, King did go four innings in his most recent outing against the Detroit Tigers. In that game, King did not give up a run, he struck out five, and allowed just three hits. He was able to throw 61 pitches in that game. If he can go 70-75 pitches and throw five strong innings, the Yankees will cover the spread.

King has pitched out of the bullpen against the Astros this season. He has four strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings against Houston. King has been pitching well all season, so the Astros should have a tough time matching up with him in this game. If King can continue doing what he has been, the Yankees will cover.

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

Javier has a higher ERA (4.66), but his WHUP is just 1.31. It does not really match his ERA. He allows opponents to hit .242 off him, so that number is not too bad. However, he has walked 51 batters on the season. In the month of August, Javier walked 16 batters in 23 1/3 innings. He puts himself in bad positions with his command. If Javier can limit the free passes in this game, he will not find himself in a lot of trouble.

Even though he has not pitched well, the Astros are 18-7 when he pitches. This means Javier finds ways to put the Astros in positions to win every time he takes the mound. That should not change in this one. The Yankees have not hit the ball well all season, and they should have some trouble with Javier in this game. He allowed three runs in 4 /3 innings against the Yankees in his last time facing them, so he did not do bad, but it was not great. If he can go deeper in this game, the Astros will cover.

Final Yankees-Astros Prediction & Pick

This should be a close game as the Yankees and Astros always play each other tight. However, I expect the Yankees to cover the spread since they are the underdogs. If they do not win, the Yankees will at least lose by only one.

Final Yankees-Astros Prediction & Pick: Yankees +1.5 (-164), Over 8.5 (-120)