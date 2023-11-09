New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman and former minor leaguer Ben Ruta traded contentious messages, with Ruta firing his latest volley Wednesday.

The war of words between New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman and former Yankees farmhand Ben Ruta escalated on Tuesday after Ruta responded to a swipe Cashman made.

In comments made to the media on Tuesday, Cashman referred to Ruta as a “bitter boy.' Ruta didn't take too kindly to that characterization, blasting Cashman for being out of touch with his own team.

“Headline: ‘Bitter Boy' Brian Cashman doesn’t know how many current players in his own org (and former Yankees players now in other orgs) reached out in support of Ben Ruta,” the former minor leaguer contended on X, formerly Twitter.

“Embarrassing that he doesn’t have a pulse on his own organization” continued Ruta, ending with a cry-laughing emoji.

How did we get here?

In August, as the Yankees' season slipped away, Ruta, a 2016 draft pick of the team, went on the Foul Territory show and criticized Cashman for how the team developed talent in the minor leagues. Ruta argued that there was “no baseball being taught” in the Yankees' minor league system, and that an overhaul in approach was necessary.

On Tuesday, while fielding questions from the media, Cashman tore into Ruta. He called Ruta a “bitter boy” and claimed that it was embarrassing that Ruta was even given a platform to voice his complaints.

The GM also noted that Ruta's performance declined once he was out of the Yankees organization.

Overhaul incoming

Back in August, Ruta insisted that major changes were needed in the Yanks' org. Well, he might have been more correct than even he could have guessed.

Hitting coach Sean Casey, who replaced Dillon Lawson after a mid-season firing, told the team this offseason he would not be returning to his position for the 2024 season.

In addition, the Bronx Bombers will need a new bench coach. The New York Mets raided manager Aaron Boone's staff for their own new manager, hiring Carlos Mendoza to succeed the fired Buck Showalter.