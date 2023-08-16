The New York Yankees dropped to .500 after a loss to the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night, and they are now 6.5 games out of a wild card spot in the American League. Brian Cashman and the organization have caught a lot of criticism, and former prospect Ben Ruta gave some insight into what the Yankees' philosophy has been when it comes to coaching in the live chat during an episode of Foul Territory. Ruta's comments also relate to recently-fired hitting coach Dillon Lawson.

“Fully expect them to clear house in the minor leagues, all the coaches were brought in by Dillon Lawson and the analytics guys,” Ben Ruta commented on the Foul Territory episode. “They will change developmental culture back to old Yankees days. Keep in mind, I played in the Yanks' org before analytics (2016-2018) and then after (2018-2020). Stark difference in developments.”

Ruta was asked to give an example of what the organization was teaching during the supposed “heavy analytics” years.

“Here's all you need to know,” Ruta commented. “2020, before COVID hit spring training we played a game called “pitchers vs hitters,” the only way to score a point was to walk or hit a ball 95 mph+. There's no baseball being taught there anymore. No base running, moving runners, fundamentals, etc.”

Many fans have criticized the Yankees and Brian Cashman for going all in on analytics. However, in the last year, the Yankees have made hires that go against that mold by bringing in Brian Sabean, Omar Minaya and most recently introducing Sean Casey as hitting coach.

It remains to be seen what direction the Yankees will go in this offseason, but it is clear that there are changes that need to be made.