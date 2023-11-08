GM Brian Cashman fired a direct shot at Ben Ruta, the minor leaguer who strongly criticized the Yankees' analytics-heavy approach

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was speaking quite freely when talking to the media on Tuesday. He cursed while assessing his roster, essentially offended fans and even took aim at one of the organization's former minor league players. For those wondering, Cashman remains one of the most polarizing figures in New York sports.

The subject of his criticism was Ben Ruta, a player who called the Yankees out for what he deemed to be an over reliance on analytics. While spending time in their system, Ruta noted the dramatic change the organization underwent in terms of its philosophy. He claimed that coaches implemented a game that only awarded points to a batter if they walked or smashed the ball at least 95 MPH.

Naturally, the comments did not go over well with the GM. “One of the funnier moments of Brian Cashman's availability was him calling former Yankees minor league player Ben Ruta “bitter boy,” The Athletic's Chris Kirschner reported. “He called it embarrassing that he was given a platform considering he got worse after leaving the organization.”

Have the Yankees drifted too far off course in their approach?

Judging by that shot Cashman fired at the end, Ruta might not the only one who is “bitter.” The 29-year-old profusely struggled with the Staten Island FerryHawks in 2022, but that doesn't mean his analysis is inaccurate.

Ruta's remarks were not surprising to a fan base that is all too familiar with New York's penchant for acquiring low-average, high-power players. While the Yankees attempted to go a more traditional route with the hiring of Sean Casey as hitting coach, the way Brian Cashman has constructed the team implies that the longtime executive values an analytical approach.

Analytics are a permanent part of the game. People must accept that. But there is a balance that should be obtained, with gut instincts and situational baseball being held in high regard. Regardless of Ben Ruta's current baseball standing, fans are likely to sympathize with his viewpoint more than Cashman's.

At least until the Yankees reclaim their past excellence.