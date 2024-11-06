The New York Yankees were defeated by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. The 2024 Fall Classic was expected to be competitive, yet the Dodgers ended up winning it in only five games. Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly recently called out the Yankees on the Baseball Isn't Boring podcast, and Yankees general manager Brian Cashman responded to Kelly's criticism, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“In Joe’s case, it feels like for some reason it’s a little personal the way he’s been out there talking like he has,” Cashman said. “So I can’t make much more than that. I know he’s certainly talking a lot right now, and he won – or they won.”

Kelly feels as if the Yankees and Dodgers World Series was a “mismatch.” Of course, the veteran reliever has never been shy about sharing his brutally honest thoughts. He says exactly what is on his mind. Kelly has made it clear that he does not see the Yankees as a World Series team.

One of the Dodgers' goals in the World Series was to simply put the ball in play. New York's ability to consistently make plays on defense was questionable, and that displayed itself in the 5th inning of Game 5 when New York had three big defensive mistakes that led to a huge inning for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles did not look back and they ultimately won Game 5 and the World Series. Had the Yankees avoided those mistakes, perhaps there would have been a Game 6 back in LA. And if Game 6 had come to fruition, there is no telling what may have happened.

Dodgers win the World Series

In the end, though, the Dodgers were able to celebrate a World Series victory, their first since 2020. LA has now won two championships within the past five years after previously not winning the Fall Classic since 1988.

The Dodgers are looking to build a dynasty with superstars Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman leading the way. This ball club has dynasty potential without question. They overcame a plethora of injuries in 2024, so a healthy Dodgers team will be especially dangerous.

The Yankees were able to challenge the Dodgers in some of the World Series games. It wasn't as if LA cruised to victory in each of the contests. However, it became clear who the better team was early in the series.

Where do the Yankees go from here?

The Yankees missed the postseason in 2023. 2024 was certainly a big step in the right direction, but New York still needs to improve.

The good news is that they can build around Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole. Juan Soto is a free agent, though, so re-signing him will be of the utmost importance. The Yankees could also use some defensive upgrades. They certainly learned how impactful defense can be during the World Series.

Overall, the future is still bright for the Yankees despite the World Series defeat. With that being said, they need to make some changes heading into 2025 if they want to return to the Fall Classic.