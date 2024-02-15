Will the Yankees keep Gleyber Torres past the 2024 season?

The New York Yankees are on a mission to improve their team following their failed 2023 postseason showing. The Yankees are mulling a contract extension with one of their prized second basemen. Gleyber Torres will need to impress Brian Cashman with a range of stats after the GM's ominous comments.

Brian Cashman provides fuel for Yankees' Gleyber Torres before his contract year

Cashman said the Yankees have not had any extension talks with Torres, noting he is their second basemen “for this season,” per Bryan Hoch. The New York GM's comments will surely motivate Torres ahead of an important year of performance.

Torres was among the most productive MLB basemen in 2023. The 27-year-old hit 25 home runs, batted an average of .273, and accumulated 68 RBI to go with a .800 OPS. Moreover, he was one of the most durable players in the league, playing a career-high 158 games.

The Yankees will need Gleyber Torres to build upon his 2023 stats, and he needs New York to earn a contract extension. If he continues his professional approach, he should have no problems negotiating a new deal.

New York finds itself in a tough spot after finishing the 2023 season 82-80. Yankees fans want to see the club back in the MLB playoffs after missing the competition for the first time since 2016. Nevertheless, the team's offseason acquisitions and returning stars make for a promising future.

As the 2024 Spring Training session gears up for takeoff, it will be interesting to see how the Yankees fare in the competitive AL East division.