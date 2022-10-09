Brian Cashman’s brutally honest reaction to Aroldis Chapman going AWOL for Yankees

The New York Yankees are facing an Aroldis Chapman conundrum right at the onset of the MLB postseason after the veteran reliever reportedly missed a mandatory workout this week. The Yankees are excluding Chapman from their playoff roster, in what would be a shocking decision from the organization. Speaking candidly, Yankees GM Brian Cashman expressed his disappointment in Chapman’s actions, but admitted he wasn’t too surprised by what went down, via Lindsey Adler of The Athletic.

Cashman said that Chapman’s actions were “shocking” but not “surprising” in the aftermath of the Yankees’ debacle. After the 34-year-old failed to show up to Friday’s workout, the Yankees opted to keep him off the ALDS roster. With free agency looming for Chapman, this likely marks the end of his tenure with the organization, and a disappointing end at that.

Via James Wagner of the New York Times, Cashman revealed that he had fined Chapman in addition to the Yankees’ decision to remove him from the ALDS roster.

“I fined him,” said Cashman. “You got to be all-in this time of year. It’s disappointing. He effectively made that decision.

“There’s some questions about whether he’s been all-in or not for a little while. He’s maintained verbally, but the actions don’t match those words,” Cashman added.

Chapman’s Yankees’ tenure will certainly be marred by his actions in its final days. Skipping a workout right before the ALDS is absolutely inexcusable, and whatever reasoning Chapman provided for his actions appears to have fallen on unsympathetic ears. Brian Cashman certainly didn’t seem interested in the excuses provided by his reliever.

Aroldis Chapman has struggled throughout the entire 2022 MLB season. The once-dominant closer lost that role within the Yankees’ bullpen and failed to show any semblance of control over his pitches during the season. Amid a slew of injuries, including an asinine tattoo infection saga, Chapman continues to dig his own grave with his actions off the field and his performance on it. He logged a -0.2 WAR in 2022 with a 4.46 ERA across 36.1 innings pitched. He struck out 43 batters while registering an uninspiring 1.43 WHIP.