fbpx
Connect with us

MLB

Yankees make shocking Aroldis Chapman roster decision for ALDS after he blows off workout

Yankees, Aaron Boone, Aroldis Chapman

The New York Yankees are entering the 2022 playoffs in a weird spot. Yes, they did earn one of the byes in the American League, skipping straight to the Division Series. Generally, that should be a good indicator of how good a team is. However, let’s just say that the team’s performance to end the season was… less than ideal.

Now, it seems like more issues are popping up for the Yankees before the start of their Division series. The team has finally announced their roster for the ALDS, and fans immediately noticed that long-time closer Aroldis Chapman was not on the roster. When asked about it, manager Aaron Boone revealed that the closer did not attend a scheduled practice this week. (via James Wagner)

Chapman has been the closer of the Yankees for nearly his entire career. For the most part, he’s been a solid, if not spectacular option for the pinstripes. This season, though, Aroldis Chapman has been disappointing for them. He’s one of the reasons why the Yankees have imploded to end the year, nearly losing a large division lead.

This isn’t the first bizarre absence from Aroldis Chapman this season, too. Earlier this year, the Yankees closer missed a couple of games after suffering an infection from a tattoo he got. Chapman wasn’t fined for that absence, however, Boone and GM Brian Cashman said that he was fined for this incident AND might get disciplined by the team.

With expectations at an all-time high for the Yankees, they need every player ready to go. Unfortunately, they didn’t get that commitment from Chapman.

Giants, Trea Turner, Aaron Judge
JUST IN:
Related Topics