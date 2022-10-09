The New York Yankees are entering the 2022 playoffs in a weird spot. Yes, they did earn one of the byes in the American League, skipping straight to the Division Series. Generally, that should be a good indicator of how good a team is. However, let’s just say that the team’s performance to end the season was… less than ideal.

Now, it seems like more issues are popping up for the Yankees before the start of their Division series. The team has finally announced their roster for the ALDS, and fans immediately noticed that long-time closer Aroldis Chapman was not on the roster. When asked about it, manager Aaron Boone revealed that the closer did not attend a scheduled practice this week. (via James Wagner)

Aroldis Chapman will not be on the postseason roster. He was not at the team workout on Friday and the excuse was not acceptable, per Aaron Boone. So the team has asked him to stay away. He’s in Miami. — James Wagner (@ByJamesWagner) October 9, 2022

Chapman has been the closer of the Yankees for nearly his entire career. For the most part, he’s been a solid, if not spectacular option for the pinstripes. This season, though, Aroldis Chapman has been disappointing for them. He’s one of the reasons why the Yankees have imploded to end the year, nearly losing a large division lead.

This isn’t the first bizarre absence from Aroldis Chapman this season, too. Earlier this year, the Yankees closer missed a couple of games after suffering an infection from a tattoo he got. Chapman wasn’t fined for that absence, however, Boone and GM Brian Cashman said that he was fined for this incident AND might get disciplined by the team.

The Yankees are considering disciplinary action against Chapman, Boone said. — James Wagner (@ByJamesWagner) October 9, 2022

“I fined him,” GM Brian Cashman said of Chapman. “… You got to be all in this time of year. It’s disappointing. He effectively made that decision.” Cashman & Boone have spoken to Chapman since his no-show to Friday’s workout. Cashman said the ALDS roster decisions weren’t done. — James Wagner (@ByJamesWagner) October 9, 2022

With expectations at an all-time high for the Yankees, they need every player ready to go. Unfortunately, they didn’t get that commitment from Chapman.