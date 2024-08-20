The New York Yankees bullpen is getting criticism ahead of a three game series with the Cleveland Guardians. New York's relief pitchers are doubted by analysts on MLB Network, just a few days after the bullpen blew a one run 10th inning lead against the Detroit Tigers Sunday.

The Yankees are first in the American League East, heading into Tuesday's action. New York holds a 73-52 record on the season.

Yankees struggling as of late to hold leads

New York struggled since the All-Star break to get solid outings from its bullpen. The Yankees relievers hold a 4.49 ERA since the break, per MLB Network. That includes 27 games of action. The bullpen staff has also given up a .262 batting average in that time span.

The problems were highlighted on Sunday, when the Yankees held a 1-0 lead for most of the game against the lowly Tigers. The Bronx Bombers gave up a run in the bottom of the ninth, forcing extra innings. The team then again gave up a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the 10th, when Detroit was able to bat in two runs. The game slipped through the hands of the Yankees, to many analysts and fans.

Clay Holmes, the Yankees closer, is a catalyst of the team's success. The relief pitcher blew the save against Detroit on Sunday. On the season, Holmes holds a 2.88 ERA with 26 saves. He's given up runs in two of his last three appearances, which is not good news for the club.

Yankees are doing well in other areas

The Yankees need their bullpen to fall back in line. The team recently brought up Tim Mayza from Triple-A to help. Mayza is a former reliever for the Toronto Blue Jays. New York is fighting for a playoff spot this season, after missing the playoffs in 2023. New York fans expect the franchise to compete for a World Series almost every season, but it has been 15 years since the Bronx Bombers took home a championship.

Offensively, New York is playing good enough to win a World Series this season. Aaron Judge is breaking records for the Bronx Bombers, with 44 home runs on the campaign. Juan Soto and Jazz Chisholm have both proved to be solid supporting pieces in the lineup, after joining the club this season. Even the team's starting pitching is finding its stride, with Gerrit Cole back from an injury.

The Yankees face off against the Guardians Tuesday, in its next chance for improved play in the bullpen. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 Eastern in the Bronx.