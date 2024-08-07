The New York Yankees have their groove back after trading for Jazz Chisholm Jr. They could keep the momentum going if starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt can return from the 60-day injured list as soon as he can.

Schmidt, who has been sidelined since May with a right lat strain, conducted a live throwing session against some of his teammates on Tuesday, going 20 pitches deep and coming away pleased with the results. He'll do it again on Saturday and could make a rehab start in the minor leagues after that.

Schmidt says that he “one-hundred percent, for sure” sees himself pitching in big games when he returns, according to Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News. “If it was one of those things where I was like, ‘Ok, I know it’s going to be the bullpen,’ then I would probably say, ‘Let’s speed this up a little bit more and just kind of count the starting stuff out.’ But I want to be able to start games in September. I want to start playoff games,” Schmidt said, via the New York Daily News.

Clarke Schmidt making progress in injury recovery

Schmidt, along with the rest of the Yankees starters, began the season really well, posting a 2.52 ERA across 60.2 innings/11 starts. New York's starting staff was amazing to start the season but has since tailed off, with Clarke's injury certainly not helping matters. Still, the staff is deep with solid options and New York has started winning again after a recent slump.

As of now, Schmidt has a chance to return before the month is over. That would give him time to get back up to speed before the postseason, when he would probably be brought out of the bullpen to give New York more options with its pitching staff.

The Yankees lead the American League East with a record of 67-46 but the Baltimore Orioles are hot on their tail. Schmidt can’t help them separate themselves yet but he can be there for the home stretch.