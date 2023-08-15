Life has been rough lately for the New York Yankees and things didn't get any better on Monday night against the Atlanta Braves. The Yankees have fallen into last place in the AL East, but they still have a winning record, currently sitting at 60-59. The division is that good. Because of that, New York still has a chance to make the playoffs, but they're falling farther and farther away from that last wild card spot. The Yankees 11-3 loss to the Braves on Monday didn't help.

The Yankees never really had a chance in this one. Clarke Schmidt got the start on the rubber for New York and it certainly wasn't his best performance. The Yankees led 2-1 going into the bottom of the second inning, and things took a turn for the worst. By the time the third inning was over, it was 8-2 Braves. Schmidt didn't have his best stuff on Monday, and he'll be the first to tell you that.

“Sometimes you get your a*s beat a little bit out there,” Schmidt said to the media after the game, according to a tweet from Greg Joyce. “And I think that's kind of, for lack of a better term, what happened tonight.”

Clarke Schmidt ended up lasting just 2.1 innings and gave up nine hits and eight earned runs. The Braves ended up winning the game 11-3.

The Yankees are still only 5.5 games back on the last wild card spot, but they need to get things going now or they're going to run out of time.