The New York Yankees have had a season to forget, especially as of late. Following a brutal loss on Sunday, morale is at an all-time low for the Yankees and their fans. As they gear up for a series against the MLB-best Atlanta Braves though, there is optimism from the man who will start the series opener for the Yankees, Clarke Schmidt.

Despite some major struggles early in the season, the Yankees stuck with Schmidt in the starting rotation and it is paying off. Since a May 14 start in which Schmidt allowed seven earned runs to balloon his ERA to 6.30, he has not allowed more than three runs in a start. He feels that a more relaxed approach on the mound is the key to his turnaround.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

“I’ve had kind of a track record these past months where I feel comfortable every time I go out there,” Schmidt said, via Gary Phillips. “It kind of feels like I’m throwing in my backyard, when before it was like I would go out there and almost put too much pressure on the moment. I would build these games up and I would try to be too perfect, when obviously that’s not possible.”

Monday's start against the Braves is the closest Clarke Schmidt will be to his childhood backyard, having grown up less than 40 miles from Atlanta. He'll have plenty of family and friends in attendance as he tries to continue an impressive last few months on the mound. The Yankees have won seven straight Schmidt starts and sure could use another quality outing from him on Monday.