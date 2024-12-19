Cody Bellinger had a disappointing 2024 season with the Chicago Cubs. After being traded to the New York Yankees, Bellinger is hoping to turn things around and get back to the MVP-level he has shown that he can play at earlier in his career.

During a media availability on Thursday after his trade to the Yankees became official, Bellinger addressed what his expectations are for himself per YES Network.

Expand Tweet

“That's what keeps me motivated. I know what I can do, I know what I've done. That's what I strive for every single year,” Bellinger said. “I want to be the best player I can be. I expect that out of myself and I'm probably pretty hard on myself, I think people around me would probably say that. But I expect that out of me, that's what I want, and that's what I strive for every day of the offseason and every day in the season.”

Bellinger was then asked if he thought the 47 home runs he hit during his MVP season in 2019 was an outlier, or something he could replicate again.

“I've done it, had a good amount of home runs my rookie year. I do think that it is in the tank,” Bellinger continued. “You never know the future, I try not to set future numbers, I just want to go out and play the best baseball I can play–defense, running the bases, and just helping the team win.”

What Cody Bellinger will bring to the New York Yankees

While it is unlikely that Bellinger recreates the MVP-type performance he showed during the 2019 season, he is still a valuable addition to the Yankees.

The most important thing that Bellinger will bring to the Yankees is his defensive versatility. Bellinger can play first base, right field and center field. With some holes still left on their roster, that level of versatility allows the Yankees to continue pursuing outfielders and first basemen in free agency and through trades this offseason.

If the Yankees are able to sign a first baseman in free agency like Pete Alonso or Christian Walker, then Bellinger can shift to center field, allowing Aaron Judge to slide back to his natural position in right field. But, if the Yankees decide to target an outfielder like Teoscar Hernandez or Anthony Santander, then Bellinger could get more reps at first base.

Bellinger's offensive performances throughout his career have been very up and down. However, if he is able to play similarly to how he did during the 2023 season with the Cubs where he hit .307 with 26 home runs, the Yankees would be thrilled.