Could Yankees fans’ brutal Aaron Judge treatment in playoffs force him out of town?

Can you imagine boo’ing your best player fresh off of a regular season that saw him hit 62 home runs? The fact is that most Yankees fans would cringe at the thought of boo’ing Aaron Judge. However, there were some fans who decided to let Judge hear it during a rough postseason stretch. As a result, at least one Yankees player reportedly admitted it was an “unusually brutal experience,” per SNY.

Aaron Judge passed Roger Maris and Babe Ruth for the most single-season home runs in American League history this season. It was a magical campaign for Judge, who is emerging as the face of baseball. But there is a possibility that Yankees fans pushed Aaron Judge out of New York.

Again, there are plenty of Yankees fans who would never boo Judge. But the fact that some fans did is shocking without question. Without Aaron Judge, the Yankees would not have enjoyed the 2022 season that they did.

Judge’s free agency will be a compelling storyline during the offseason. He is destined to receive a massive payday. Teams such as the Dodgers and Giants have already been linked to the slugger.

In the end, Aaron Judge could still very well return to New York. His Yankees teammates have voiced their desire for the team to re-sign him, and he’s a fan-favorite for most Yankees fans. However, the Yankees will have to enter a bidding war in free agency to sign him.

And the team certainly hopes that fans who decided to boo Aaron Judge did not ultimately force him out of town.