Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez set to make first public appearance together in almost 10 years

The New York Yankees had arguably the best left side of an infield of all-time from 2004-2013. New York originally drafted shortstop Derek Jeter who spent his entire 20-year career with the Yankees. Meanwhile, the ball club acquired shortstop Alex Rodriguez prior to the 2004 season. Rodriguez moved to third base during his time with the Yankees which led to to the historic left side of the infield.

However, the duo have been rumored to have beef with one another ever since Jeter retired in 2014. And they haven’t made a public appearance with one another since 2013 on the Yankees (Rodriguez was suspended in 2014 due to PEDs and missed the entire season).

But that is about to change. Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay announced that Derek Jeter will join him and Alex Rodriguez on Sunday Night Baseball’s “Kayrod” broadcast. The Kayrod Cast is an alternate viewing option for Sunday Night Baseball games. It is featured on ESPN2. And it will likely receive it’s best ratings yet with Jeter set to join the broadcast.

Derek Jeter has been all over the news lately due to “The Captain” documentary. “The Captain” goes inside the life and career of Jeter. It also has revealed some information in reference to the Jeter-Rodriguez beef.

There have been a number of different issues between the two over the years. Rodriguez once said that Jeter never had to lead a team in the early 2000’s, while Jeter called Rodriguez’s PED use ‘another distraction.‘

Given their history, it will be very intriguing to see Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez make their first public appearances together in almost 10 years.