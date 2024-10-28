Although the momentum is strongly in the favor of the Los Angeles Dodgers through two games of the 2024 World Series, the New York Yankees can turn everything around at home. The Bronx will be rocking, as it gets set to host its first Fall Classic game in 15 years. An organization overflowing with history and tradition is calling upon one of its most beloved players ever to mark the special occasion.

Hall of Fame shortstop and current Fox Sports analyst Derek Jeter will throw out the ceremonial first pitch on Monday night, per the MLB. With a sense of uneasiness permeating the fandom, particularly after a nauseating Game 1 loss, perhaps the living person most synonymous with the Yankees pinstripes can spark a cosmic change in the atmosphere.

Jeter won five championships with New York and seized World Series MVP honors in 2000 (.409 batting average, two home runs versus New York Mets). He will forever be Big Apple royalty, and if the Yanks claim Game 3, fans' affinity for No. 2 will probably increase to even greater heights (as if that was possible). Though, the American League pennant winner will need a bit more than October nostalgia to trump the Dodgers.

Aaron Judge, Yankees must wake up at home

The Yankees are relying on Clarke Schmidt to set the tone on the mound, but the big bats must come out in full force. Aaron Judge's continuous search for answers in the postseason needs to reach a definitive end during the next two or three games. He is the king of this team, and he is under immense pressure to protect his castle in Game 3. If the elite slugger can awaken, and Juan Soto and Giancarlo Stanton maintain their imposing auras, then Dodgers righty Walker Buehler could be in for a rough night.

Freddie Freeman's walk-off Grand Slam and Shohei Ohtani's stunning durability indicate that the baseball gods are donning Dodger Blue for the 2024 World Series. But if anyone can change those colors, it is probably the man who served as a shining example of how to carry oneself in a high-pressure environment. Derek Jeter will receive a huge hero's welcome before Game 3 commences at 8:08 p.m. ET.