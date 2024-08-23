A career-worst season for DJ LeMahieu just got a bit more brutal. The two-time batting champion “took a ball to the face during warmups,” went down in pain and was evaluated by the New York Yankees training staff, according to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.

Luckily, he reached his feet and walked into the clubhouse, so a serious injury has seemingly been avoided. Nevertheless, LeMahieu was scratched from the lineup in Friday's home game versus the Colorado Rockies, via Talkin' Yanks. He was penciled in at the No. 9 slot in the lineup and moved to first base to accommodate the returning Jazz Chisholm Jr. Rookie Ben Rice is taking his place.

Injuries and natural decline have wreaked havoc on the three-time All-Star in recent years, but 2024 is LeMahieu's unequivocal rock bottom. He has a .189 batting average, seven total extra-base hits and a -1.6 WAR through 62 games. After a sensational first two years in pinstripes, the Yankees signed him to a six-year, $90 million contract extension ahead of the 2021 season.

Needless to say, that investment is not looking good.

Can DJ LeMahieu find a way to help the Yankees?

The 36-year-old has shockingly shifted from a stalwart near the top of the batting order to an offensive liability. Considering his age, there was always a risk that the contract would backfire on general manager Brian Cashman and the Yanks, but few could have reasonably expected Father Time to grab a hold of LeMahieu so quickly and tightly.

The struggles have been difficult for fans to watch and are obviously excruciating for him to endure. This latest injury only adds to the avalanche of on-field adversity that has engulfed DJ LeMahieu. His health is of the utmost importance, so hopefully he will make a speedy recovery.

If the four-time Gold Glover is good to go this weekend, then perhaps a meeting with the 47-81 Rockies is just the revitalization his 2024 campaign needs.