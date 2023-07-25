Although the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox are not very near playoff contention at the moment, neither seem to be giving up on the 2023 season. With the MLB trade deadline quickly approaching, rumors are that both the Yankees and Red Sox are expected to be active in the next week, reports ESPN's Jeff Passan.

“The two most pedigreed AL East teams, New York and Boston, aren't ignoring the fact that they're in last place in their division — but because they are in New York and Boston, they're not punting, either. New York needs a bat and Boston an arm, and both are likely to get them in the coming week.”

It will be interesting to see this prediction come to fruition with both of these organizations far from being World Series favorites right now. The two organizations are tied for last in the AL East, albeit a decent 53-47 record. Nonetheless, the division is not out of the question and by default neither is a wild card spot.

Both teams were undoubtedly expecting a lot better of a performance so far this season when spring training arrived. However, if either the Red Sox or Yankees can acquire a player that gives them the right boost at the MLB trade deadline, then this season could be far from lost.

Out of the two, the Yankees are the more disappointing squad. They have a fairly stacked lineup and a pretty good pitching staff, although Aaron Judge being out with injury for so long has certainly been a thorn in their side. Stay tuned into the rumors surrounding the MLB trade deadline to see what moves the Yankees or Red Sox try to make in trying to force a playoff push.