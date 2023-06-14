New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge has been out with a toe injury since crashing through the bullpen fence at Dodger Stadium, and manager Aaron Boone still does not have an update on Judge's timeline for a return, according to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.

Boone expressed that he wishes he knew more when talking with the media.

“I don't know,” Boone said, via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. “I'm almost in your same boat. Like I want to know. It is an unknown right now about when he'll be able to do things. I think once that happens, it'll happen quickly. We're not at that point yet.”

Aaron Judge was diagnosed with a contusion and a ligament sprain on his right big toe. The sprain can take a while to recover from, especially on the big toe, and for Judge, the foot he pivots and drives off of when he swings. Needless to say, Yankees fans are waiting on pins and needles to find out when they will get their superstar back. Let's get to some of the reactions to the non-update from Aaron Boone

One fan had a simple GIF of Anthony Rizzo smashing his helmet in the dugout in reaction to the news.

Some other fans were throwing out pessimistic timelines.

“August at best,” wrote @LTotelli.

“Out for the season,” wrote @Michael_Mateo09.

“This is ridiculous,” wrote @CantH0ldMe_.

It will be interesting to find out Judge's timeline when the swelling goes down. In the meantime, the Yankees will have to keep themselves afloat without their best player.