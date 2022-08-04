Frankie Montas’ classy Athletics farewell after trade to Yankees

Frankie Montas was traded from the Oakland Athletics to the New York Yankees in a deadline blockbuster. Montas, who has spent the last six seasons in Oakland, became attached to the organization. It’s understandable, then, that the trade to the Yankees would be a bittersweet moment for him- and an emotional one for the Athletics faithful. Early Thursday morning, Montas took to Twitter, bidding the Athletics farewell with this classy move.

What a classy move by Frankie Montas. The newest member of the Yankees tweeted a video featuring highlights from his Athletics career, with a backdrop of music from Bay Area rapper P-Lo.

It was a creative way for Montas to say goodbye to the organization that helped him develop into a frontline starter. Montas, 29, bounced around from the Chicago White Sox to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the beginning of his career before he was ultimately dealt to the Athletics in 2016.

After appearing in the bullpen in 2017, Montas made his debut as a starter for the Athletics in 2017, flashing his skills immediately. In 27 starts in 2018 and ’19, Montas pitched to a 3.13 ERA with 146 strikeouts in 161 innings.

Armed with elite-level strikeout pitches in a split-fingered fastball and a slider, Montas has blossomed into a capable starter, one who can certainly help the Yankees as they push towards their ultimate goal of a winning the World Series.

But first, Frankie Montas wanted to take a moment to thank Oakland and the Athletics. It was a classy move from the talented starter after his trade to New York.