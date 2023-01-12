The New York Yankees have a revamped starting rotation heading into the 2023 MLB season, and Aaron Boone has already expressed his optimism over the group. The addition of Carlos Rodon effectively cemented the starting five of Gerrit Cole, Rodon, Nestor Cortes, Frankie Montas, and Luis Severino. With the core intact, Boone addressed the roles Clarke Schmidt and Domingo German will play for the Yankees in 2023, via Yankees beat writer Bryan Hoch.

Via Hoch, Boone said he envisions that Schmidt and German could play a role as the Yankees’ sixth and seventh starting pitchers. An injury to someone in the starting rotation could result in Schmidt or German filling the void. In terms of starting the season and getting stretched out, Boone expects the pair could start the year at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Alternatively, Boone floated the idea of utilizing Schmidt and German as long-inning relievers to start the year, serving in more of an emergency role.

Last season, Schmidt was used in a variety of roles for the Yankees, including that of a closer, starter, and standard reliever. He was solid in all roles, registering a 3.12 ERA with 56 strikeouts in 57.2 innings. He made a total of 29 appearances, including three starts, and recorded two saves on the year as well.

As for German, the 30-year-old made 15 appearances, starting 14 games in 2022. He had a 3.61 ERA with 58 strikeouts in 72.1 innings.

Clarke Schmidt and Domingo German both figure to play important roles for the Yankees in 2023, particularly in the case of an injury to the starting rotation. Boone revealed the organization’s plan for the two, and hopefully, they can contribute when called upon.