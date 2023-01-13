Bryan Reynolds remains on the trade market and has many potential suitors. One of them is the New York Yankees, who are looking to surround Aaron Judge with more talent. Landing the Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder would be a huge boost for the Yankees, as it would give them a strong hitter and another option for center field.

The Pirates aren’t looking to give up Reynolds easily, though. The Yankees and other rival teams are facing a super high asking price for the Pirates’ star, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

“One rival executive complained the Pirates are looking for a ‘Juan Soto trade’ for Bryan Reynolds, who seeks a way out of Pittsburgh,” writes Heyman. “The belief is that the Pirates seek at least three to four top prospects (the Nationals got five for Soto).”

Reynolds isn’t as good as Soto and is much older, so having an asking price that high shows that the Pirates truly prefer to keep their star. Still, if the Yankees decide to really make a run at him, they have a lot of intriguing prospects to offer. They haven’t shown a willingness to make their key prospects available in trades in the past, so it seems likely that Reynolds either ends up on a team willing to pay a hefty price or stays in Pittsburgh.

Other teams, including the Texas Rangers, are eager to make a trade for Reynolds and also have some good prospects. The Pirates, who don’t look to be very good next season, would be wise to stock their farm system with new talent.