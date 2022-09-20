Frankie Montas lands on 15-day IL in brutal blow for Yankees

New York Yankees pitcher Frankie Montas has been dealing with a shoulder injury, prompting the team to send him in for MRIs. While the tests revealed there was no structural damage to the shoulder, a good sign for the Yankees and Montas, the pitcher later admitted that he’s still dealing with shoulder inflammation. As a result, the Yankees have placed Montas on the 15-day IL, the team announced.

Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:

• Placed RHP Frankie Montas on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to 9/17) with right shoulder inflammation.

• Returned from rehab and reinstated OF Harrison Bader (#22) from the 60-day injured list. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 20, 2022

Given that Montas will be sidelined at least 15 days, he likely won’t be back until the tail end of the regular season, if not the start of the playoffs.

Via Sports Illustrated’s Max Goodman, Montas revealed he received a cortisone shot on Monday and will not be throwing for at least the next couple of days.

Frankie Montas has inflammation in his right shoulder. He got a cortisone shot yesterday and won’t throw for the next couple of days. He said it’s the same injury he had in Oakland earlier this season and that he hopes to start again before the end of the season. — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) September 20, 2022

Montas indicated the injury is the same one that sidelined him earlier in the season when he was a member of the Oakland Athletics. The 29-year-old is hopeful of pitching again in 2022, but this certainly doesn’t bode well for him making his next start.

He figured to take the mound again later in the week against the Boston Red Sox, but instead, he’s been placed on the IL and could be at risk of missing the remainder of the season.

While Montas and the Yankees dodged a bullet in regards to the lack of structural damage, the same cannot be said when it comes to the short-term, as Montas’ shoulder inflammation will see him miss a crucial stretch as the team winds down the campaign.

Frankie Montas has struggled since joining the Yankees at the trade deadline. Across eight starts in pinstripes, Montas has registered an abysmal 6.35 ERA with 33 strikeouts in 39.2 innings.