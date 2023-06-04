Aaron Judge played a huge role in the New York Yankees' Saturday win over the Los Angeles Dodgers to even out their series. Unsurprisingly, his teammate Gerrit Cole was at a loss for words as he heaped praise on the slugger.

Following the Yankees' 6-3 win over the Dodgers to avenge their 8-4 defeat on Friday, Cole didn't hold back in sharing his thoughts about Judge. Everyone knows how good Judge is, but for Cole who sees and watches him almost everyday, he couldn't help but be thankful that he's not on the other side facing him.

Cole went as far as to saying that he doesn't see any weakness in the game of the reigning American League MVP.

“He's amazing, man. There's some great players in this series, no doubt; a couple of Hall of Famers on the other side as well. But he's just on another level. There’s not a weak part of his game. Gosh, what a blessing to have him on my team,” Cole said of Judge, per team reporter Bryan Hoch.

Aaron Judge hit his 19th home run of the season at the top of the sixth inning to extend the Yankees' lead in the contest. More than that, however, his highlight of the day came in the eighth inning when he rushed to save the ball with a spectacular catch.

In what could easily be a Catch of the Year candidate, Judge raced to deny Dodgers designated hitter JD Martinez with what would have been an easy double. What made it amazing was the fact that Judge slammed his body to a gate at the Dodger Stadium to complete the play.

AARON JUDGE, WHAT A GRAB! pic.twitter.com/snlOXLbt4f — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 4, 2023

As Gerrit Cole said it, Judge is just different and on a whole another level.