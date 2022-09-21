Giancarlo Stanton achieves extremely rare feat on Aaron Judge’s historic night

Aaron Judge isn’t the only powerful man on the New York Yankees’ roster. The team still has Giancarlo Stanton, who knows how to punish baseballs and send them to the moon, which he did again Tuesday night to give the Yankees a 9-8 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates via his walk-off grand slam.

Until that Giancarlo Stanton bomb, only three players in MLB history had ever had at least three career walk-off grand slams. Now, that group is now four-members strong with Stanton adding another to his memorable feats at the plate.

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

“Giancarlo Stanton is the 4th player in MLB history to hit 3 walk-off grand slams in a career. Since 2017, the Yankees had gone 0-113 when trailing by 4+ runs after the 8th inning. His walk-off grand slam is the 4th in Yankees history when down by 3 and the 2nd one this season.”

Before Stanton smacked that home run, Aaron Judge cut the Pirates’ lead down to three with a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth. That home run was also Judge’s 60th of the season, tying Babe Ruth’s personal record and moving him a home run away from tying Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a season.

Giancarlo Stanton is not having the kind of season Aaron Judge is enjoying, but from time to time, he reminds baseball fans what an absolute monster he is as well at the plate. Stanton now has 27 home runs this season with a a chance to add more with several games left to play in the regualar season.