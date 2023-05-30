Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

New York Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton provided an optimistic injury update with a catch on Tuesday, per Yankees Videos on Twitter.

“I’m ready to go,” Stanton said. “I just need to get some games under my belt or some at-bats at least.”

Stanton has been receiving various injury updates over the past few weeks. With Stanton currently on a rehab assignment, he should be able to return very soon barring any setbacks.

Stanton also addressed his excitement level to re-join the Yankees’ lineup, per Yankees Videos as well.

“They’re (Yankees) going off. It’s fun to watch, of course I want to be a part of it,” Stanton said.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

With all of Giancarlo Stanton’s injury concerns over the years, Yankees fans may not want him to play in the outfield. Stanton, however, believes playing outfield will actually help him in the long run, per The Athletic’s Brendan Kuty.

“I need to be,” Stanton said in reference to playing outfield. “I need to stay moving. It’s better for the team, as well. That’s what I’ve got to do.”

It will be interesting to see how New York decides to utilize Stanton upon his return from injury. The most important element he brings to the game is on offense. However, helping him stay healthy is what the Yankees must figure out how to do. Finding the balance between DH and outfield will be crucial as the 2023 season continues on.

Regardless of where he plays, Stanton is seemingly close to retuning for the Yankees.