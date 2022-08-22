Giancarlo Stanton reveals injury return target date for Yankees

New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton is working his way back from injury. The Yankees have been mired in a dreadful slump over the past few weeks and are looking forward to Stanton’s return. It was recently announced that Stanton will begin a rehab assignment in Double-A. And with New York needing a boost ahead of the stretch run, Stanton revealed his injury return target date, per Marly Rivera.

Rivera reported that Giancarlo Stanton says he is aiming to return against the Athletics in Oakland. The slugger is remaining optimistic in reference to his timetable.

“We’re gonna turn it around, we’ll be fine,” Stanton said. “There’s plenty of time to change whatever narrative is going on right now. We’ll be fine.”

Update: Marly Rivera followed her original report by sharing an update from manager Aaron Boone. Boone said the plan is to activate Giancarlo Stanton on Thursday for the Yankees-Athletics game.

The Yankees are scheduled to face the New York Mets on Monday and Tuesday. They will then travel to Oakland and open up a four game set on Thursday. Giancarlo Stanton may find himself in the lineup for that game. However, Stanton is expected to return as a DH. There is a chance that he transitions into a full time DH as the season winds down. But Aaron Boone may have him slowly start playing outfield again in September.

But what the Yankees truly care about is his bat. Stanton is one of MLB’s best power hitters when healthy and New York’s lineup has labored during their difficult month of August. They are hoping Giancarlo Stanton’s return will inject new life into the lineup.