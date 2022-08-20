Giancarlo Stanton takes crucial step towards Yankees return amid slump

The New York Yankees are mired in a dreadful slump at the moment. They are 2-8 over their past 10 games as of this story’s publication. The poor play is rather unprecedented, as the Yankees were MLB’s best team up until a couple of weeks ago. New York still holds a lead in the AL East, but fans are growing concerned. But the Yankees received a crucial Giancarlo Stanton injury update on Saturday.

The Yankees Twitter account announced that the slugger is set to begin a rehab assignment in Double-A. Stanton is an important piece to the puzzle in New York. He would be a welcomed addition for a Yankees lineup that has labored as of late.

Manager Aaron Boone called out the team following their recent loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

“You pour a lot into trying to shake hands at the end of the day, and we’ve been able to do that on balance on a really high clip this year. We’ve hit a rough patch and we’ve got to dig ourselves out. We can sit here, and I can keep answering questions and talk about it … but we’ve got to go do it.”

The Yankees have certainly hit a “rough patch” as Boone says. Perhaps Giancarlo Stanton’s return will ignite the fire for this team. As long as there are no setbacks in his rehab, Stanton should be on track to return soon. For now, New York will do everything they can to end their slump and get back on track.