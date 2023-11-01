Could the New York Mets hire a New York Yankees coach to be their next manager? It appears to be a realistic possibility. Andy Martino of SNY reported Wednesday that the Mets are discussing their manager job with Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza.

“Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza today is in a second-round callback interview with Mets, per sources. He interviewed last week and today's is in-person. He is also in mix in CLE and was a strong candidate with Giants before Melvin hire. @Joelsherman1 reported Mets 1st intv,” Martino reported.

Yankees' Carlos Mendoza a popular manager candidate

Mendoza did not have a long MLB playing career. He debuted in 1997 with the Mets, and then did not reach the MLB level again until 2000 with the Colorado Rockies. Overall, he played in a total of 28 big league games.

He's since took on different roles in the league as a coach, most recently serving as the Yankees' bench coach. The 43-year-old is now receiving interest around the league to become an MLB manager.

As Martino noted, Mendoza was previously linked to the San Francisco Giants. San Francisco ultimately hired Bob Melvin though.

The Cleveland Guardians are also reportedly linked to Mendoza. The Guardians are in the difficult position of trying to replace a legend in Terry Francona. As a result, they will continue to take their time before naming their next manager.

The Mets are also attempting to replace Buck Showalter, who's well-respected around the league. New York has been connected to various different potential managers already.

Mets' manager job

Craig Counsell is arguably the most popular manager candidate in the big leagues right now. He could end up returning to the Milwaukee Brewers, but the Guardians and Mets have expressed interest in him.

There are plenty of other candidates as well, but Mendoza would make a lot of sense for the Mets. He's been in the Yankees organization for over 10 years and understands what it takes to succeed in New York.

In the end, it is possible that the Mets will opt for someone with big league managing experience. However, Mendoza will be someone to keep an eye on for Mets fans. New York's second-round interview with Mendoza will go a long way in determining whether or not they decide to hire him.