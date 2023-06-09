New York Yankees outfielder Greg Allen will likely miss 6-8 weeks with a hip flexor injury, according to skipper Aaron Boone. Allen left the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers last Friday night after tweaking the muscle in his first at-bat.

“You never know with these things, especially when it comes to soft tissue,” Allen said after the game. “Hopefully it's nothing major. Just gotta take care of it and go from there.” Unfortunately, it seems like he'll be missing more time than he was hoping for.

Allen has played just 10 games for the Yankees this year and is only hitting .214, but New York is relying on him to be a key contributor from the bench. The 30-year-old is a capable and versatile defender, possessing great speed and tools.

With Aaron Judge and Harrison Bader also on the injured list, the Yankees' outfield depth is rapidly thinning. Worse, Giancarlo Stanton is still nowhere to be seen.

In Thursday's doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox, New York moved utility man Isiah Kiner-Falefa to center field and filled out the outfield with a combination of Willie Calhoun, Jake Bauers, and Billy McKinney. Yankees fans can likely expect to see more of the same until the other guys come back, but this isn't the outfield unit fans want to see on the field over the summer stretch.

New York currently sits third in the AL East at 37-27, 8.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for the division lead.

The Yankees actually have the sixth-best record in the majors, but their division, as usual, has proven to be strong once again in 2023. They'll have a lot of work to do in order to catch the Rays, who built themselves a lot of cushion with their scorching-hot 13-0 start in April.