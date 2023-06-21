It does not seem that the New York Yankees will change their stance anytime soon on the haircut and facial hair policy. It's a well-known rule within the organization that players need to look clean, which basically entails that no one is allowed to have long hair or facial hair.

When asked recently if there is a chance that New York will dial down on the said policy, Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner reiterated that despite the new rules being implemented in the big leagues and the changing times, his team will not sing a different tune when it comes to the hair and facial hair rule of the franchise.

Hal Steinbrenner says he’s not going to change the Yankees hair policy because nobody complains about it “The players come here and they’re proud they shaved their beard and got a haircut.” pic.twitter.com/ORrHfuUa1R — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 21, 2023

This Yankees policy has been in place since the 1970s when Hal Steinbrenner's father, George Steinbrenner, was still the team's owner. New York wanted players to embody the theme “Neatness Counts,” which means that as long as the player is with the Yankees organization, he will have to avoid sporting a beard, long hair, or anything that goes beyond the boundary. The rule is that hairs must not touch the collars. Mustaches are fine but any other is not permitted.

Although not a few players surely would prefer the Yankees to waive the policy, it hasn't really stopped the team from signing some of the biggest free agents in the history of Major League Baseball, thanks in large part to their deep pockets. After all, it really does not take much for anyone to have a clean shave and bid facial hair goodbye if it meant a fat paycheck and having the honor of wearing Yankees pinstripes to work.