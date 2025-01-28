The New York Yankees head into 2025 without Juan Soto but with high expectations. After winning the American League pennant last year, they are expected to be the top team in the AL. Aaron Boone had his team option picked up by Hal Steinbrenner and the Yankees to remain the manager in 2025. The owner spoke to Yes Network's Meredith Marakovits about a potential contract extension for the skipper.

“I've always thought Aaron Boone was a very good manager and that's his reputation in the industry. We will be talking to him in the days and weeks to come. We're trying to hit the priorities right now which is the roster itself. But there will be conversations had with him about potentially staying longer than that.”

Steinbrenner then confirmed that he will have “without a doubt” those conversations with Boone this offseason and they could stretch into the regular season. The manager is entering his eighth season with the Yankees and could be staying for much longer than that.

Boone's tenure has had varying levels of success on the field. There were highs like winning the pennant and back-to-back 100-win seasons to start his career. But the lows of the 2021 Wild Card Game, 2022 ALCS, and 2023 missed playoffs also loom in Yankees fans' heads.

Aaron Boone has a tall task with the 2025 Yankees

The Yankees have a lot of new pieces that Boone will have to welcome to the clubhouse this spring. Max Fried, Cody Bellinger, and Devin Williams are the most notable additions that must assimilate to the team this year. Boone was able to get Soto to buy into the team's goal and put his best season together.

That 2024 managing performance came after the worst season of Boone's tenure. They won just 82 games and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Injuries got in the way, especially to Aaron Judge, but it was a failure across the board. It is not crazy to assume Boone saved his job last season with a division championship and pennant.

If a contract extension does not come this offseason, the Yankees will be playing for their manager's job in 2025. That should galvanize the team and push them in an improving AL East. If the Red Sox's revival isn't enough to push them in the biggest games of the year, a sitting-duck manager could be the motivating factor. But don't be surprised if the Yankees extend Boone before the season.