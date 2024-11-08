The New York Yankees won the American League pennant for the first time since 2009 this season. Their defensive blunders in Game 5 of the World Series made massive headlines and their manager took a lot of blame. Despite that, the Yankees decided to exercise the club option on Aaron Boone and keep him for the 2025 season.

“The New York Yankees today announced that they have exercised their 2025 club option for Manager Aaron Boone,” the team posted on Friday.

Boone has been the manager since 2018, taking over for Joe Girardi. He has two 100-win seasons, six playoff appearances, and one pennant in seven years. Despite not winning a title, which is the expectation in New York, the Yankees are keeping him around.