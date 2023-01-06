By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Pittsburgh Pirates’ OF Bryan Reynolds has reportedly drawn the New York Yankees’ interest. But the Yankees already have a centerfielder in Harrison Bader, who they acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals during the 2022 season. Bader recently addressed New York’s rumored interested in Reynolds, who requested a trade from the Pirates earlier in the offseason.

“I don’t really pay attention to (trade rumors),” Bader said, via Brendan Kuty of nj.com, “but if there’s a position where he would be on our team, that would definitely be an incredible addition. He’s a tremendous talent that I respect. I’ve been playing against him since (Bryan Reynolds played at Vanderbilt University). He’s a stud. That would be awesome.”

The Yankees have been linked to a number of left fielders during the offseason. With Aaron Judge in right and Harrison Bader in center, left field is a question mark. Giancarlo Stanton could play some left this season, but the Yankees may prefer to keep him at DH in 2023. Bryan Reynolds would likely profile as New York’s left fielder if a trade were to get completed.

Bryan Reynolds has drawn trade interest from a number of other teams as well. The Los Angeles Dodgers, Texas Rangers, and Toronto Blue Jays are just a few of the ball clubs that have been connected to the Pirates’ star. Reynolds is a player who offers impressive defensive ability to go along with power from both sides of the plate.

It will be interesting to see if the Yankees are able to acquire Reynolds from Pittsburgh ahead of the 2023 campaign.