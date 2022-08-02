‘It makes me feel like a piece of s**t’: Joey Gallo’s heartbreaking admission on time with Yankees

The New York Yankees acquired All-Star outfielder Joey Gallo last season from the Texas Rangers. Everyone was excited to see what Gallo could do in New York. A left-handed hitter with a ton of pop and a short right field porch? It seemed like a match made in Heaven. However, it was anything but.

Gallo has labored ever since joining the Yankees. Many forgave his underwhelming performance last year and expected him to turn things around in 2022. Instead, he’s hitting under .159 and is boo’d on a consistent basis. The Yankees are expected to trade Joey Gallo ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

He recently got brutally honest on his time in New York, via nj.com.

“I am,” Gallo replied after being asked if he’s ready for the trade deadline to be over. “We’ll see what happens. I’m waiting to hear. My parents are waiting to hear. They’re going to have to come to New York and clean my apartment out, get all the furniture moved out.”

Joey Gallo later said he doesn’t “go out in the streets.” He also stated that he doesn’t like showing his face in public. He then dropped a truth bomb on how he feels about the situation.

“It makes me feel like a piece of s**t, honestly. I remember playing here with the Rangers watching guys get booed off the field and thinking, ‘Holy s**t! I feel bad for that guy.’ Now it’s me. I do appreciate people reaching out, but it makes me feel like I’m a problem.”

Joey Gallo has a good reputation around the league. Hopefully he can turn things around with a new team.