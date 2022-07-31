Joey Gallo’s days in the Bronx are number. The New York Yankees’ trade for Andrew Benintendi signified the end of Gallo’s stint with the team. Despite not being moved in the trade, the general expectation is that the struggling outfielder will be traded at some point. The only question is… who would want him?

As it turns out, there’s a sizable trade market for Joey Gallo’s services. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that three teams are interested in trading for the Yankees outfielder: the Milwaukee Brewers, the San Diego Padres, and the Tampa Bay Rays. All three teams are playoff contenders looking to bolster their outfield rotation. (via MLB Trade Rumors)

Of these three teams, the Padres are the team linked the most to Gallo. In fact, San Diego has reportedly talked about a potential deal with the Yankees outfielder since spring training. All three teams were also interested in Gallo before the Yankees acquired him during last year’s trade deadline.

The Yankees are more likely to choose the Padres or the Brewers as their potential trade partner for Joey Gallo. Despite his struggles, Gallo still has value as a good hitter based on his time outside of the Bronx. Trading him outside of their conference is probably the best option for them. Making a deal with their division rivals in the Rays also seems like a tricky prospect.

If it was up to Gallo, though, he’d prefer to go to the Padres. After all, one of his former coaches currently works there. Perhaps moving away from the Bronx will do wonders for Gallo.