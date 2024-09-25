There are still some question marks for the New York Yankees. Although the Yankees clinched the 2024 MLB Playoffs by winning their division, the pitching rotation is a concern. Former Cy Young winner Jake Peavy shared on the Baseball Tonight podcast about his reservations regarding the Yankees.

“To me, I’ve got questions on the starters,” Peavy said. “Who is Gerrit Cole in the postseason? Does Rodon show up and earn that contract like we’ve seen at times? If they do and carry a nice load, six or seven innings that you need those top-tier guys to go, it takes the pressure off the rest of the series.”

Although Cole pitched a vintage game for the Yankees last week, there is still cause for concern. Despite New York having MVP frontrunner Aaron Judge, one person cannot carry an entire team in the playoffs. The pitching has raised some red flags. The team ERA is 3.69, marking the sixth-best in the MLB. Despite this, the injuries have caused Yankees manager Aaron Boone to reveal his bag of tricks.

What does Jake Peavy believe the Yankees can do?

The Yankess have a solid rotation. Carlos Rodón has led the way with a 16-9 record. He also has a 3.98 ERA with 190 strikeouts and 53 walks. Luis Gil trails right behind him with a 15-6 record. He has a 3.27 ERA with 166 strikeouts and 76 walks. With Cole entering the mix again, it's tough to see who will be the No. 1 option.

Also, relief pitcher Luke Weaver has shown true flash. Weaver has an ability to throw a laser with his fastball, change up the speed with the changeup, and destroy batters with his cut fastball. As the Yankees approach the postseason, Peavy remains optimistic if the pitching can get the job done.

“I’m excited about the Yankees team, I think they have their most complete team in a while,” Peavy said. “I think when you pair them up with the rest of the league, they certainly look like they could get it done. This bullpen, we’re going to see what is Weaver. Luke Weaver’s electric, he’s emotional, 3 pitch mix guy. Tommy Kahnle has been great and Clay Holmes certainly can get it done. Ian Hamilton, Cousins, Leiter Jr. they have the depth and the names to pull this off, especially with the lineup. .

New York finishes its series against the Baltimore Orioles before playing their season-finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates. It's worthy to see some possible experimenting with pitching lineups before the playoffs begin.