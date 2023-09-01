After being constantly reminded of the rare and colossal struggles the franchise is enduring in 2023, New York Yankees fans will be delighted by this latest bit of Pinstripes history.

“If Jasson Domínguez, Everson Pereira, Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe all start tonight, it would mark the first time the Yankees had four players 23-or-younger start in the same game since 9/18/69 vs. Washington when Ron Blomberg (21), Frank Tepedino (21), Thurman Munson (22) and Bobby Murcer (23) all started,” MLB.com's Bryan Hoch posted on X.



It is now official. The youth movement has officially invaded the Yankees lineup for Friday's road game versus the Houston Astros. A 65-69, last-place team suddenly feels very important going into the final stretch of the 2023 season. Building for the future is the only merciful way to mask the pain brought on by each stinging defeat. It is also a welcome deviation from Bronx tradition.

New York general manager Brian Cashman has been frequently lambasted for keeping prospects in the minor leagues for far too long. An embarrassing campaign that has put a lot of his blunders underneath the microscope has finally given way to a big shake-up. Harrison Bader and Josh Donaldson were both waived to make room for some of these Yankee fledglings.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

Anthony Volpe has been a fixture on the team all year, Pereira has been up for over a week and Peraza has served multiple stints on the MLB roster since April. Now, the 20-year-old Jasson Dominguez is making his debut. The outfielder only played nine games in Triple-A Scranton/ Wilkes-Barre, but he made them count (.419 batting average, three doubles and a triple). Not to be left out, 24-year-old catcher Austin Wells is also getting his first crack at The Show.

They have arrived

Although none of these players are promised a starting role in 2024, except for Volpe, the organization is going back to its roots. Sure, the Yankees way is synonymous with big spending, but one of their most dominant teams (Core Four Era) was built on the backs of homegrown talent.

This group will probably be relentlessly scrutinized during September, but this could be the first step the franchise takes toward becoming the feared Evil Empire once again. How poetic would it be for the rise to start against the club that has nauseated this city for a half-decade?

Perhaps most importantly, though, these moves buy ownership and Brian Cashman some more time before a full-blown riot ensues outside their doorsteps.