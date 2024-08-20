The New York Yankees players seem to enjoy spending time together off the field, as much as on the field. Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. is releasing behind-the-scenes footage showing the players hanging out playing video games. The team's game of choice is MLB The Show.

The footage shows Yankees slugger Aaron Judge playing the popular sports game. Judge, who is doing everything right at the moment, defeated Bronx Bomber Gleyber Torres at MLB The Show. His New York teammates watched him collect the sweet victory.

The grainy video was edited and showed Judge celebrating after his win. He was met with cheers and shouts of joy by several of his teammates, including Chisholm.

Aaron Judge is having success on the field as well this year

Judge is not just an expert gamer. He's leading the Yankees this season in several batting categories. The slugger has 44 home runs and 111 runs batted in, heading into Tuesday's games. He's leading the club in batting average, home runs, runs batted in, on-base percentage and hits.

Judge's performance this season has pushed him to the top of the American League MVP candidate race. He's put up numbers not seen since Babe Ruth was slugging for the Bronx Bombers decades ago. Even Judge's parents have won honors this year, from the Little League organization. The New York slugger has a lot to be proud of.

The Bronx Bombers hit a wall in June, following a strong performance at the beginning of the year. The team found some of its groove again after grabbing Chisholm from Miami before the MLB trade deadline. The versatile player is hurt, but is hitting .316 with the team since July. He has seven home runs in 57 at-bats for the Yankees.

The Yankees play the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday at 7:05 Eastern. New York holds a 73-52 record on the year. The team is half a game ahead in the AL East standings, with the Baltimore Orioles close behind.