Yankees’ Jordan Montgomery gets brutally honest on ‘stinker’ vs. Mets

Whenever the New York Yankees and New York Mets face off, it leads to an entertaining brand of baseball. That was the case once again on Tuesday with the Mets hosting the Yankees. Despite owning MLB’s best record, the Yankees dropped Game 1 of the this two game set by a final score of 6-3. They found themselves down early after Jordan Montgomery surrendered 4 early runs.

The Yankees left-hander dropped an honest truth bomb on his lackluster outing.

“I wanted to be out there. I was ready to throw as many throws as needed. We won’t be perfect every year. If you get 30 starts, you have five stinkers, so hopefully this is mine and we can get back to work tomorrow,” via 9breakingnews.com.

Aaron Boone removed Montgomery from the game after just 2.1 innings pitched. At first, he was visibly upset on the mound. But Montgomery changed his tune in his postgame interview.

“I wanted to be out there, but I sucked, so obviously I needed to be pulled. But I was ready to throw as many pitches as necessary.”

Jordan Montgomery has enjoyed a productive 2022 campaign overall. Even after Tuesday’s outing, he still has a solid 3.50 ERA. The Yankees entered the season with questions in their pitching rotation. But his performance has helped stabilize the pitching staff.

As he said, every pitcher is going to have a few “stinkers” during the season. He will aim to rebound in his next outing.

The Yankees and Mets prepare for a rematch at Citi Field on Wednesday at 7:10 PM EST.