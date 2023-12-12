Juan Soto is open to a contract extension with the Yankees, but will he stay on New York's roster long-term?

The New York Yankees have high hopes after adding Juan Soto to the roster in a blockbuster trade with the San Diego Padres. The Yankees finished the 2023 season at 82-80 and failed to make the MLB Playoffs. With Soto on deck, the team wants to move towards a successful future. The star left fielder opened up on his potential contract extension with New York.

Will Juan Soto remain in New York long-term?

Soto provided hints of his feelings during during introductory interview:

“More than excited to be in the spot where I am. Excited to see this organization and try to be part of it for the next season,” Soto told YES network.

Some fans believe Soto's use of “for the next season” indicates he does not plan to stay with the Yankees long-term. However, the star left fielder still seems to be open to a contract extension:

“[The Yankees] know where to call and who talk to you,” Soto said, per Bryan Hoch.

The 25-year-old joined his third team in the last two years after he was traded to New York. Surely, he wants to find a home. Whether that home will be in New York or not depends on the impact he makes on the Yankees' roster in 2024.

Soto's 2023 stats with the Padres provide a lot of promise. He batted an average of .275, hit 35 home runs, had 109 RBI, and boasted an OPS of .930. The latter two of his stats were ranked top ten in the MLB, per ESPN.

In addition, Soto proved to be durable after playing a career-high 162 games. The Yankees want his production to transfer over well as the team looks to make the 2024 MLB Playoffs.