The New York Yankees took on a challenging matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday afternoon. The Yankees fell 9-3, but not before they scratched Juan Soto from the lineup due to a hand injury. Soto received a crucial status update after the game that will have New York fans breathing a sigh of relief.

Aaron Boone told reporters that Soto was dealing with swelling in his hand, but thankfully, X-ray tests came back negative and no further tests were needed, per Mike Axsia of CBS Sports. Soto originally suffered the injury on a slide to home base during Friday's 16-5 win over Toronto. He landed his hand on the plate hard and was later seen grimacing in the dugout. The Yankees wrapped Soto's hand for Saturday, but the team determined he was not ready to go.

Hopefully, Juan Soto will have a speedy recovery from his injury. The 25-year-old has been a vital piece of New York's offense. Through 81 games, Soto has batted a .302 average and hit 20 home runs, the latter of which ranks him seventh in the league. In addition, he has accumulated 60 RBI to go with a 1.005 OPS, which rank sixth and third, respectively.

The Yankees need all the help they can get amid a slight cold streak. Despite Friday's win, New York has lost eight of their last 10 games. Moreover, the club is down Anthony Rizzo (broken hand) and Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring strain). Both stars are expected to be out for several more weeks.

As the midpoint of the season approaches, New York is looking for a way to stay afloat amid their division slump.

Yankees desperate to stay afloat

New York spent a significant amount of the early season as the top team in the AL East. However, their cold streak has seen them fall to second place in the division behind the Baltimore Orioles. The Yankees worsened to 53-32 with their loss to the Blue Jays on Saturday. There is no need to panic yet, as New York has plenty of opportunities to improve. One way they can do so is via a trade.

The Yankees are rumored to make a big-time baseman upgrade by the MLB trade deadline. New York Mets star Pete Alonso is believed to be a primary candidate. Through 79 contests, the 29-year-old has batted a .241 average, hit 17 home runs, and accumulated 44 RBI with a .798 OPS. The Mets struggled at the beginning of the season but have won eight of their last 10 games.

It would be interesting to see the Yankees' cross-town rival join their squad. But if the Mets keep climbing the NL East standings, they might opt to keep Alonso and see how far he can help the team go.

If the Yankees do not make any big moves by the deadline, they will still retain stout contributors. On the defensive side, Luis Gill leads the team with a 3.15 ERA and 99 strikeouts. Moreover, his 9-3 record is a top-four MLB ranking.

New York looks to average their Blue Jays loss on Sunday afternoon, as their four-game series comes to a close.