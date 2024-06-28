Chris Bassitt takes to the mound for the Toronto Blue Jays as they host the New York Yankees. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Yankees-Blue Jays prediction and pick.

Yankees-Blue Jays Projected Starters

Nestor Cortes vs. Chris Bassitt

Nestor Cortes (4-6) with a 3.40 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP

Last Start: Last time out Cortes went seven innings giving up five hits and a home run. He allowed three runs to scored in a loss to the Braves.

2024 Road Splits: Cortes has struggled on the road. He is 0-3 in eight starts with a 5.57 ERA and a .287 opponent batting average. He has also given up eight home runs.

Chris Bassitt (6-6) with a 3.45 ERA and a 1.37 WHIP.

Last Start: Bassitt went seven innings in his last start, giving up two runs and a home run on five hits. He took the no-decision as the Blue Jays lost to the Red Sox.

2024 Home Splits: Bassitt has made eight starts at home this year, going 4-3 with a 3.97 ERA and a .270 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Blue Jays Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+134)

Moneyline: -120

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-162)

Moneyline: +102

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How to Watch Yankees vs. Blue Jays

Time: 3:07 ET/ 12:07 PT

TV: YES/Sportsnet

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Yankees are second in the majors in runs scored while sitting 12th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and third in slugging. Aaron Judge has led the way this year. He is hitting .304 on the year with a .428 on-base percentage. Judge has 30 home runs, and 77 RBIs while he has scored 61 times this year. Juan Soto has also been great on the season. He is hitting .300 with 19 home runs. Soto has 57 RBIs and has scored 65 times. Rounding out the top bats on the year with Anthony Volpe. Volpe is hitting .266 this year with a .323 on-base percentage. He has just six home runs and 28 RBIs but has stolen 15 bases and scored 55 times.

Judge has also been on fire in the last week. He is hitting .286 in the last week with three home runs and ten RBIs. Judge has also scored three times. Trent Grisham has also hitting well in the last week. He is hitting .444 with two home runs, three RBIs and four runs scored. Juan Soto is not hitting well but is getting on base. In the last week is hitting just .167, but getting on base at a .423 rate. He has a home run, an RBI and four runs scored.

Current members of the Yankees have 94 career at-bats against Chris Bassitt. They have hit .202 against him with just two RBIs. Alex Verdugo is four for 11 against him but without an RBI or extra-base hit. Jose Trevino is three for ten but also without an RBI or extra-base hit.

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Blue Jays are 27th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 22nd in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging. Daulton Varsho has led the way this year. He is hitting just .203 on the year, but he has 14 doubles, three triples, and 11 home runs. This has led to 35 RBIs and 40 runs scored. Valdimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team in hitting this year. He is hitting .289 on the year with a .369 on-base percentage. He has 16 doubles and 11 home runs. This has led to 42 RBIs and 38 runs scored. Rounding out the top bats of the year is David Schnieder. he is hitting .220, with ten home runs and 35 RBIs. He has scored 32 times as well.

Vladimir Guerrero is also hitting great in the last week. He is hitting .407 in the last week, with four home runs, four doubles, 12 RBIs and seven runs scored. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is also playing well. He is hitting .409 in the last week with two home runs, two RBIs and seven runs scored. Rounding out the hottest bats is Spencer Horwitz. He is hitting .333 with two home runs, three RBIS, and six runs scored.

Current Blue Jays have 69 career at-bats against Nestor Cortes. They have hit .290 against me with three home runs and ten RBIs. Bo Bichette has been great. He is eight for 13 against Cortes with two home runs and two RBIs. Kevin Kiermaier is three for six with a triple and three RBIs.

Final Yankees-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Nestor Cortes has both struggled as of late and struggled on the road. Chris Bassit has not been great at home but is the better pitcher. The Blue Jays are also hitting better as a team right now. They have the hot bats, and that will continue in this one. Take the Jays to win.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Yankees-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Blue Jays ML (+102)