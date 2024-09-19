Juan Soto's first season with the New York Yankees has been a rousing success — and it still has plenty more to go. New York became the first American League team to secure a 2024 postseason berth, giving Soto the chance to compete for another championship.

Soto's free agency looms over the Yankees. It has since they made a huge trade for him. That resolution awaits in the offseason. For now, New York is contending for the top seed in the AL and Soto is putting the finishing touches on a spectacular season.

MLB's Sarah Langs noted that Soto will be the first player in the history of the majors to play a postseason game for three different seasons before reaching age 27. He has yet to turn 26.

The fact that someone so young has been on so many playoff teams is because he has found himself on good teams that crumpled in an instant. Still, Soto's teams often do great things. He helped the Washington Nationals win the World Series and the San Diego Padres reach their first NLCS since 1998 by upsetting the Los Angeles Dodgers. It will be fun to see what’s in store for the Yankees this postseason.

Juan Soto performing exceptionally in first Yankees season

Soto trails only his teammate, Aaron Judge, on the MLB leaderboards for OPS, on-base percentage and walks. He has been a menace in the two-hole in the batting lineup in front of Judge. The two titans of the outfield have loved playing together. Watching them take on the the test of postseason pitching will be very fascinating.

Although the Yankees have clinched a playoff spot, they still have some work to do when it comes to the AL East title. The Baltimore Orioles are still in the race. The Yankees will host them for a three-game series soon. Whether or not they come out on top of the division, the Yankees will come into October with the expectation of making a long run.